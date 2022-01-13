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1/12/2022 Miles Guo:The fundamental purpose for the CCP to implement the “zero-COVID” policy in Xi’an, Tianjin, and Zhengzhou is to lock the people up in their homes so that the CCP can tighten their grip on the Chinese people and legitimately kill them with the virus, and such practices will be implemented in the rest of Communist China as well