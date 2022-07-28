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2459786 Unravelling the Narrative
The Patriot Party Podcast
The Patriot Party Podcast
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11 views • July 28, 2022

Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast!  The liberal narratives are falling apart, from the economy to the plandemics to the weather.  And we're here to help pull those threads!  Tune in to the live show weekdays at 6pm EST and check out Truspiracy, now on Sundays at 2pm EST!

If you’d like to support the podcast, check out our sponsors!  We’ve found some amazing Patriot sponsors that will help you prepare for what's to come and provide you with value for your money.

The fiat dollar loses value every day as inflation skyrockets and the stock market plummets.  Protect your money with gold and silver so you’ll still have some when this is all over!  Go to www.kirkelliottphd.com/defiant or call 720-605-3900 and tell them the Patriot Party Podcast sent you!

We miss our brother Justin Andersch every day; every show we do is dedicated to his memory.  Justin was most passionate about saving the children, so we have set up a GiveSendGo in his memory, with all proceeds going to a child sex trafficking prevention organization he worked with.  Please honor Justin’s memory by donating at www.givesendgo.com/blueberryduckfarts

1/6/21 was not at all what the media portrayed.  Want to see for yourself what really happened that day?  Watch the movie Capitol Punishment at www.hisglory.tv and use the promo code DEFIANT at checkout.  You can watch the trailer here: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/YMMTGxaYIA 

Check out Dr. Stella Immanuel’s website at www.drstellamd.com and save 5% off her book, vitamins, and tele-health with the promo code DEFIANT.

Sign up for Dr. Sherwood’s free ebook at www.Sherwood.TV/patriotparty 
Check out his campaign website at www.Sherwood2022.com 

Check out our new sponsor: COL1972, a women’s clothing line, made in the USA, that uses their proceeds to fight for life.  Visit their website and use the promo code PATRIOTPARTY or click this link to check out their website: https://www.col1972.com/?aff=528 

Use the promo code DEFIANT at mypillow.com and mystore.com to save up to 66% on some of the best products around, and support a great Patriot at the same time! Or you can call 1-800-377-9724 to place your order directly.   https://www.mypillow.com/defiant

If you’ve got extra $$ burning a hole in your pocket and want to share, you can show us some extra love at Venmo- @patriotpartypod - and we’ll be sure to call you out as a top supporter of the show!

Like what you hear?  Like, share and subscribe, and rate us!  Don't appreciate us?  Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning:  we are labeled explicit for good reason.  We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.

You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan 
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat 
Listen to the audio podcast:
https://thepatriotparty.podbean.com/ 

Watch the livestream and join the chat on Twitch! https://twitch.tv/thepatriotpartypod
Subscribe to our Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185

Watch us on CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/6spkRe4m

You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod 
We are now on Alt Media United!  Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/

We’ve joined the Redpill Project!  You can soon find all our content there, plus the episodes we co-host on the Daily Dose and a lot more! https://www.redpillpodcasts.com/micandvlynn

Follow us on Twitter and now on Truth Social! @vlynnQ 

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freedompoliticsvaxcovidpatriot party
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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