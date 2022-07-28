2459786 Unravelling the Narrative

Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast! The liberal narratives are falling apart, from the economy to the plandemics to the weather. And we're here to help pull those threads! Tune in to the live show weekdays at 6pm EST and check out Truspiracy, now on Sundays at 2pm EST!

If you’d like to support the podcast, check out our sponsors! We’ve found some amazing Patriot sponsors that will help you prepare for what's to come and provide you with value for your money.

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We miss our brother Justin Andersch every day; every show we do is dedicated to his memory. Justin was most passionate about saving the children, so we have set up a GiveSendGo in his memory, with all proceeds going to a child sex trafficking prevention organization he worked with. Please honor Justin’s memory by donating at www.givesendgo.com/blueberryduckfarts

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If you’ve got extra $$ burning a hole in your pocket and want to share, you can show us some extra love at Venmo- @patriotpartypod - and we’ll be sure to call you out as a top supporter of the show!

Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.

Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.

All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.

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We’ve joined the Redpill Project! You can soon find all our content there, plus the episodes we co-host on the Daily Dose and a lot more! https://www.redpillpodcasts.com/micandvlynn

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