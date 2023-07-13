Congress: FBI Agents Used Agency as “Creepy Personal Snoop Machine”

Members of the House Judiciary Committee pulled no punches yesterday on Capitol Hill as they grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray over the agency’s Stasi-style behavior. Republican lawmakers took Wray to task about a number of things, including the FBI’s alleged role in the coverup of the Biden family’s dirty dealings with China, its bullying social media companies to censor conservative views, its plan to put informants in Catholic churches, and even agents using FISA queries to snoop for personal reasons.

Also, new evidence has emerged that Covid-19 may indeed have been lab-engineered and deliberately released by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Population Research Institute uncovered this latest report from an investigative journalist.

In the second half of the show, FreedomProject Academy Director Duke Pesta discusses New York’s and New Jersey’s recent attacks on children and parents; and members of The John Birch Society’s research and legislative team provide an update on the successful efforts to stop a modern-day constitutional convention.

