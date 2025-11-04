EVEN ISRAEL IN SHOCK! Iran Just PULLED a MAJOR Surprise on US Forces in Venezuela – Russia STUNNED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a jaw-dropping twist that has sent shockwaves across the world, Iran has just delivered a major military surprise in Venezuela, stunning both the United States and Israel while leaving Russia watching in disbelief. As US forces gear up for a possible invasion of Venezuela under the pretext of regime change, Tehran has quietly moved six cargo ships packed with advanced weapons into Caracas — including assault rifles, precision-guided bombs, suicide drones, anti-ship missiles, and even fast-attack boats designed for devastating ambushes in the Caribbean.
What Washington thought would be a routine operation to topple President Nicolás Maduro has suddenly turned into a potential regional nightmare, with reports indicating that Iranian Mohajer-6 drones, capable of striking US carriers and marine units, are already in Venezuelan hands. Sources suggest Tehran is now using Venezuela as a forward base for retaliation against US strikes on its nuclear facilities, a move that could reshape the entire global balance of power.
From the USS Gerald R. Ford strike group now stationed in the Caribbean to the fiery anti-imperialist alliance stretching from Tehran to Caracas, this story is about how empires fall when nations unite against domination. The alliance between Iran and Venezuela, forged during the Chávez-Ahmadinejad era, has matured into a full-blown military axis — one that even Moscow didn’t see coming.
