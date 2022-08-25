Will Pope Francis resign and announce his preferred successor at gathering of new cardinals?

This week's Faith & Reason includes a full panel and covers a lot of ground: the death of the highly controversial Archbishop Rembert Weakland, rumors about Pope Francis' resignation and appointment of a new successor at an upcoming consistory, The Atlantic's attack on the Rosary, and much more.

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