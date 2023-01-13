From 3 decades of a debilitating mystery illness to incredible vitality-Holistic treatments that heal chronic pain and toxicity.

In this episode of TishTalk, I talk to Lori
Krajewski about the complexity of true, root-cause healing. Lori hung onto a
sense of humor as she stumbled her way through 3 decades of "mystery
illness", trauma and personal challenges to find healing and joy again.
Through her search for healing, she had to abandon the allopathic mainstream
healthcare system which had no answers except pills to make her feel worse. She
certified in Biopratique, Mediation, Reiki, and holistic health and has joined
forces with health practitioners to promote real healing with her work at The
Roots Brand which is a sponsor of this podcast this month. To get 10% off any
orders for detox, GI or neurological support, click https://therootbrands.com/TishTalk until February 10, 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.