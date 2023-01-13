Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
From 3 decades of a debilitating mystery illness to incredible vitality-Holistic treatments that heal chronic pain and toxicity.
36 views
channel image
TishTalk
Published 17 hours ago |

In this episode of TishTalk, I talk to Lori Krajewski about the complexity of true, root-cause healing. Lori hung onto a sense of humor as she stumbled her way through 3 decades of "mystery illness", trauma and personal challenges to find healing and joy again. Through her search for healing, she had to abandon the allopathic mainstream healthcare system which had no answers except pills to make her feel worse. She certified in Biopratique, Mediation, Reiki, and holistic health and has joined forces with health practitioners to promote real healing with her work at The Roots Brand which is a sponsor of this podcast this month. To get 10% off any orders for detox, GI or neurological support, click https://therootbrands.com/TishTalk until February 10, 2023.

Keywords
healthhealingquantumcuretreatmentdetoxillnesschronic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket