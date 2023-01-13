From 3 decades of a debilitating mystery illness to incredible vitality-Holistic treatments that heal chronic pain and toxicity.

In this episode of TishTalk, I talk to Lori Krajewski about the complexity of true, root-cause healing. Lori hung onto a sense of humor as she stumbled her way through 3 decades of "mystery illness", trauma and personal challenges to find healing and joy again. Through her search for healing, she had to abandon the allopathic mainstream healthcare system which had no answers except pills to make her feel worse. She certified in Biopratique, Mediation, Reiki, and holistic health and has joined forces with health practitioners to promote real healing with her work at The Roots Brand which is a sponsor of this podcast this month. To get 10% off any orders for detox, GI or neurological support, click https://therootbrands.com/TishTalk until February 10, 2023.



