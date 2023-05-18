Create New Account
Zelensky Blacks-Out Jesus on Icon - Offends Pope Francis and Christians!
Published 20 hours ago |
Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live May 17, 2023


President of Ukraine Zelensky gave to Pope Francis an icon of the Mother of God with the Child Jesus. According to Zelenskyy, this should mean the loss of Ukrainian children in the conflict. According to Italian journalists, the behavior of the Ukrainian leader and the gifts presented could indicate the failure of negotiations between him and the pope.e Q&A.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OB1YUSiwXs

