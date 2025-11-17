Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 17, 2025 - Photonic processor breakthroughs, GLP-1 injection deaths and America's top 20 delusions

- Brighteon Books and Photonic Computing (0:00)

- Demonstration of the Book Engine (3:57)

- Choosing the Tone and Research Sources (7:02)

- The 20 Delusions Shaping U.S. Geopolitics (8:56)

- Corporate Bankruptcies and Weight Loss Injections (20:25)

- Photonic Quantum Chips and China's Leadership (24:32)

- The Photonic Singularity and Future Implications (40:35)

- The 20 Delusions of the United States (42:51)

- The Role of Sanctions and Public Opinion (47:21)

- The Future of the U.S. and Global Perception (56:42)

- The Jesus Way Podcast and Christian Reform (1:08:38)

- Second Peter and the Authenticity of the Bible (1:16:54)

- Personal Testimony and Spiritual Philosophy (1:23:55)

- Upcoming Virtual Summit on Christ Consciousness (1:25:57)

- Decentralization and Personal Responsibility in Faith (1:28:52)

- The Role of Animal Sacrifice in Religious Corruption (1:31:21)

- The Essenes and the Rejection of Temple Cult Practices (1:39:30)

- The Connection Between Nazarene Christianity and Islam (1:42:33)

- The Power of Human Words and Thoughts (1:48:20)

- The Misunderstanding of Righteousness in Christianity (1:52:42)

- Final Thoughts and Gratitude (1:55:06)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





