E11 of The Jim Gale Show: Empowering People to Speak Their Truth Featuring Jason Petrunik

In this episode, guest Jason Petrunik (also known as J-man), gives an inside look at the way he grew to become a truth sharer, encouraging others to freely express themselves on his show, “The Launchpad Podcast.”

J-man comes from a 20-plus year career in entertainment as a former radio announcer and emcee at festivals and other public appearances. He shares ways he was programmed before to “play the game,” some of which involved deception.

Never intending to be “in the spotlight” as one opening more doors to free speech, J-man has been moved by many of his guests including those injured by the vaccination, and others who lost jobs for refusing to take “the experimental jab.”

View the full episode here: https://unite.live/s/YJPpOX