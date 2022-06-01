Cats Are Evil (Biblically Satyrs) When A Demon's “Host” Dies Cats Can Take 9 Of Their Spirits...

See Isaiah 34:14, Cats are evil and harbor 9 female eternal spirits, Named Lillith...The Holiest City In The World With The Most Unholy People Occupying It, Has Been Turned Over to Cats/Satyrs Because Like Babylon The Temple Of YahWay Will Never Be Rebuilt: See Ezekiel For Why... There are Only 2 Beings on the face of the earth that kill for fun: Humans & Cats... Isaiah 13:19-22... 19 And Babylon, the glory of kingdoms, the beauty of the Chaldees' excellency, shall be as when God overthrew Sodom and Gomorrah. 20 It shall never be inhabited, neither shall it be dwelt in from generation to generation: neither shall the Arabian pitch tent there; neither shall the shepherds make their fold there. 21 But wild beasts of the desert shall lie there; and their houses shall be full of doleful creatures; and owls shall dwell there, and satyrs shall dance there. 22 And the wild beasts of the islands shall cry in their desolate houses, and dragons in their pleasant palaces: and her time is near to come, and her days shall not be prolonged. The Nexus Between Cats & The City Of Babylon Never Being Rebuilt Is The City Was The Home Of 1,000 Demons. This Is Why The Demons Worshiped There Are Still There Within The Cats. Since The City Is Under The Ban There Is A Danger For Entering Hence The Cats With Their 9 Demons Inhabiting Them Which By Permission Of God Can Inhabit You If You Approve Of The Sins Of Any Of Those 1,000 False God's (Demon-Rats)... A Cat Has Nine Lives As A Resting Place For Demons Because Demons Are Fallen Angels That Can Never Die & Can Only Exist Within A Host Because They Are Spiritual... In This Video I've Talked About A Small Portion Of What The Bible Says About Cats... I've Been Reading Now The Bible Three Hours A Day For 24 Years. An Hour From The Old Testament, An Hour From The Gospels, & 1 Hour From The Epistles. Almost ¼ Of A Century, And I Can Tell You The Evidence Is All Over The Bible Of These Teachings About Demons And How They Move Form Dead People To A New Host, i.e. Cats/Satyrs...