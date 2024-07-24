© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barack Obama Refuse To Endorse Kamala Harris?-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 22 2024
Barack Obama has made it clear he wants to see an “open contest” for the Democrat nominee position following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, and has absolutely not endorsed Kamala Harris. Nancy Pelosi has joined Obama in also calling for an open contest. Seeing as it’s Barack Obama’s third term that’s coming to an end, it only makes sense he will work to choose the nominee to carry him into his fourth term. Who better to do that than Big Mike? On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, it’s only mid-July and we’ve already had not one but two October Surprises, it really makes you wonder how many more are going to transpire before November. A really good third one would be to nominate Michelle Obama for president, because unlike Hillary and Kamala, Michelle Obama could actually beat Donald Trump. You might say that’s a wishful thinking long shot, but a Michelle Obama candidacy is no more far-fetched than a Donald Trump assassination attempt or Joe Biden stepping down on National Ice Cream Day. I mean, people, come on now. Kamala cannot realistically beat Donald Trump, America is beyond burned out on anything to do with the Clintons, but Michelle Obama? You would see the Democrats energized like it was September 1 in 1939, and they were speaking German. It would be off the charts. She would get the black vote, the brown vote, some of the white vote, and nearly all of the LGBTQ+ alphabet letters that swim in their little soup bowl. One thing is for sure, and that’s nothing is for sure, and on this edition of the Prophecy News Podcast, we break it down from every angle.
