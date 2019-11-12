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Can you solve this pier puzzle?
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12 views • November 12, 2019
This math brainteaser challenges you to find a simple, elegant solution to a seemingly complex problem! Can you figure it out? There are two towns near a shore. They want to build a pier on the shoreline with a path connecting the pier to each town. They want to use as little material as possible, so they need to put the pier in a location on the shoreline that minimizes the total length of both paths added together. Where should they put the pier? This video was inspired by a brainteaser in the book “Brainteaser Physics: Challenging Physics Puzzlers” by Göran Grimvall.
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