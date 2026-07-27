Washington’s Reparations Plan: Millions, Procurement Questions & a State Already Broke

Washington State is moving deeper into the reparations debate while facing serious financial challenges of its own. A state-funded reparations study, originally envisioned as a $750,000 public-private effort, is now facing major questions after King and Pierce counties reportedly froze $450,000 in matching funds.

In this report, we examine the Washington State Democratic Party’s support for reparations, the potential cost of future proposals, the controversial process used to select the study’s contractor, the sidelining of nationally recognized reparations scholars, and the questions surrounding the state’s handling of taxpayer money.

With Washington already struggling with major budget pressures, could taxpayers eventually be asked to fund a reparations program costing billions? And can the public trust recommendations produced by a process already facing questions about transparency, procurement, and credibility?

This is not just a debate about reparations. It is a debate about government priorities, constitutional questions, fiscal responsibility, transparency, and who ultimately pays the bill.





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