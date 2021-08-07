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Walter Veith 73 Drumul către anarhie (Ce se întâmplă, prof?)
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0 view • August 07, 2021
În episodul 73 (https://rumble.com/vk32n4-walter-veith-and-martin-smith-the-road-to-anarchy-whats-up-prof-73.html), sunt analizate cele mai recente evenimente, din întreaga lume. Vaccinările obligatorii, atacurile cibernetice pe scară largă și revoltele care escaladează într-un ritm alarmant. Totuși, majoritatea umanității, și chiar biserica, spun că acestea sunt doar o problemă temporară și că se va reveni la normal. Ce spun Biblia și Spiritul Profetic, ne putem afla, oare, pe drumul spre anarhie?
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