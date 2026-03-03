Duping delight appears as microexpressions among non-White beneficiaries across historical and modern aid contexts. It captures exploitation of White moral naivety through policies emphasizing self-perceived virtue over societal preservation.

Read the complete report and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/duping-delight-smirks-betray-white

#DupingDelight #WhiteFolly #NonWhiteTriumph #CharityConquest #WelfareSmirk