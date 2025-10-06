BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel Is Gods Forever
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
14 followers
7 views • 20 hours ago

10/5/2025

Joel 3:1-2 The God Of Israel

Joel 3:1 For, behold, in those days, and in that time, when I shall bring again the captivity of Judah and Jerusalem, The Lord says, “At that time I will restore  the prosperity of Judah and Jerusalem. For behold, in those [climactic] days and at that time, When I restore the fortunes of Judah and Jerusalem,

 

Joel 3:2 I will also gather all nations, and will bring them down into the valley of Jehoshaphat, and will plead with them there for my people and for my heritage Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations, and parted my land.  I will gather all the nations and bring them to the Valley of Judgment.

There I will judge them for all they have done to my people.  They have scattered the Israelites in foreign countries and divided Israel, my land.  I will gather together all the [Gentile] nations [that were hostile to My people]  And bring them down into the Valley of Jehoshaphat (the Lord has judged).  And there I will deal with them and enter into judgment with them there For [their treatment of] My people, My inheritance, Israel,  Whom they have scattered among the nations,  And [because] they have encroached on My land and divided it up.

 

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
