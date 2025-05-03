How to Choose the Right Bow for Archery & Boost Brain Health

Are you aiming wrong? Your dominant hand doesn’t decide your bow—your eyes do!





Choosing a right or left-handed bow isn’t about your writing hand. It’s about your dominant eye. Many people are cross-eye dominant, meaning the opposite eye from your dominant hand takes charge. For top accuracy, aim with the eye closest to the bowstring.





Here’s how to find your dominant eye:

* Extend your arms, interlock your hands, and create a small opening.

* Look at a distant object through the opening with both eyes open.

* Slowly pull your hands to your face, keeping the object in view.

* The eye still seeing the object? That’s your dominant eye!

Your dominant “shooting sports” eye should align with the bowstring for precision. If it’s your right eye, go for a right-handed bow; left eye, left-handed bow. This simple test unlocks your aiming potential!

Follow along to master archery and boost your focus!

Learn how archery improves your brain in my recent blog article.

https://nnbl.blog/archery-rewiring-brains-reclaiming-lives/

#ArcheryForAll #BrainHealth