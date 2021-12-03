The "Vaccines" are the BACKBONE of the EMERGING FINANCIAL ECOSYSTEM

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The urgency to get self-assembling nano particles and platform technology into every human being on the planet has nothing to do with fighting a pandemic. It has everything to do with transhumanism, the Global Currency Reset, and transhuman bodies that are genetically edited to enable subjugation and installation into the I.O.T., surveillance, and control by artificial intelligence.
People don't even know they are being beast-marked. https://www.brighteon.com/dbf5ff33-262a-4286-b3be-ec51985f332a?t=109
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dODMFadnioo