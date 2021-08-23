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PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS WEEKLY #32 - WAKINGTHEFUTURE - MELBOURNE PROTEST EDITION
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10 views • August 23, 2021
Also available at https://www.plannedillusion.com/news-weekly-32
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In this episode
WakingtheFuture's Pat and Joel join the show for a deep dive analysis of the Paramilitary offensive on the
basic human right to protest being stomped on, as a result of the illegal stay at home orders.
These protests however may not be what they appear to be.
Show links:
9News - Melbourne anti-lockdown protests cause concern, NSW vaccination rates soar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmz7rilzgh8
To reach WakingtheFuture head to:
WAKING THE FUTURE
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Email: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g
To Contact PLannedilLusion:
Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/plannedillusion
email: [email protected]
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Join PLannedilLusion on Telegram - https://t.me/joinchat/qAsY6QgAfptlYTBl
https://www.instagram.com/plannedillusion/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this episode
WakingtheFuture's Pat and Joel join the show for a deep dive analysis of the Paramilitary offensive on the
basic human right to protest being stomped on, as a result of the illegal stay at home orders.
These protests however may not be what they appear to be.
Show links:
9News - Melbourne anti-lockdown protests cause concern, NSW vaccination rates soar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmz7rilzgh8
To reach WakingtheFuture head to:
WAKING THE FUTURE
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Email: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g
To Contact PLannedilLusion:
Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/plannedillusion
email: [email protected]
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Join PLannedilLusion on Telegram - https://t.me/joinchat/qAsY6QgAfptlYTBl
https://www.instagram.com/plannedillusion/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
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