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PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS WEEKLY #32 - WAKINGTHEFUTURE - MELBOURNE PROTEST EDITION
Waking the Future
Waking the Future
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Also available at https://www.plannedillusion.com/news-weekly-32

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In this episode
WakingtheFuture's Pat and Joel join the show for a deep dive analysis of the Paramilitary offensive on the
basic human right to protest being stomped on, as a result of the illegal stay at home orders.
These protests however may not be what they appear to be.

Show links:
9News - Melbourne anti-lockdown protests cause concern, NSW vaccination rates soar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmz7rilzgh8

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Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g

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