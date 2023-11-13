Jeep CEO Shocking WARNING To All EV Car Makers, ELECTRIC VEHICLES ARE A SCAM!

EVs are here to destroy the middle class. Jeep & Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has a shocking warning to all EV car makers & customers. Electric cars will never be cheap and the middle class won't be able to buy an EV for a long time. He believes that banning combustion cars is a terrible idea, and going fully electric simply doesn't make sense.
