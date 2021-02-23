BIG Things Are About Ready To Break Loose. Charlie Ward

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There has been a lot of speculation about how things are going to turn around, or even how its all going to end. Some say Trump is still president, others that the White House is empty, while others claim that the military is in fact in control. But things have been very quiet lately, and yet it looks like something may be stirring, and maybe is about to break out. Listen to Charlie, then watch over the next few days. I think things are very hopeful.