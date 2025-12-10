The DOUBLE STANDARD + Utter Hypocrisy of the Blue Team -- Trump vs Walz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tim Walz in the Democrats wine about being called the R-word, claiming that it will precipitate violence, but have no problem repeating over and over that Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump are fascist and dangerous to the country. The double standard of the Democrats and the blob on full display..
#charliekirk #timwalz #hypcrisy #donaldtrump
Like and share if you think critical thinking is the antidote to the media machine
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️