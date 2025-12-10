The DOUBLE STANDARD + Utter Hypocrisy of the Blue Team -- Trump vs Walz

Tim Walz in the Democrats wine about being called the R-word, claiming that it will precipitate violence, but have no problem repeating over and over that Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump are fascist and dangerous to the country. The double standard of the Democrats and the blob on full display..

