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THIS IS THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
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Is this the tipping point we can no longer ignore?

​Walk down almost any major American city street today, and the reality is undeniable. What was once dismissed as a temporary crisis has evolved into an ongoing, systemic failure happening in plain sight. From widespread public disorder and open-air drug markets to a broken mental health infrastructure, our communities are facing an unprecedented breakdown.

​But how did we get here?

​In this episode, we strip away the political talking points and look directly at the data, the policies, and the institutional decisions that shaped this reality. This isn't just an unforeseen disaster—it is the direct result of years of fiscal mismanagement, failed local governance, and a refusal to address accountability head-on. We didn’t just stumble into this crisis. We built it.

​Join the conversation below: What is the reality on the ground in your local area, and what concrete steps are needed to restore accountability and safety to our public spaces?


#Washington #Democrats #Politics #zombies #drugs #drugabuse #fentanyl #school #publicschool #education ​#GovernmentAccountability #FiscalPolicy #PublicSafety #MentalHealthCrisis #Infrastructure #PolicyFailure #Accountability

Keywords
systemic failuregovernment accountabilitymental health crisishomelessness in americaopen air drug marketspublic disorderbehind the line podcastleft coast newsamerican cities crisispublic safety breakdownurban decay 2026state of our streetspolicy failure analysisfiscal mismanagementlocal government accountabilitypublic infrastructure collapseinstitutional accountabilitymismanaged budgetshuman cost of bad policyinvestigative news documentary
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