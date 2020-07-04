© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOT GOOD: Nancy Pelosi Pushes Universal Basic Income
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • July 04, 2020
We have covered the many ways this crisis is being hijacked by the left to push globalist goals, such as bio-sensors, a cashless society, and forced vaccinations.
But today we are going to be talking about how socialists in the Democrat party are now trying to use the coronavirus crisis to justify implementing a universal basic income.
What can we expect to see if that happens? And what does this have to do with the fourth industrial revolution? Tune in to find out!
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button.
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
*******
If you are interested in the book: “Arguing With Socialists” that Zach mentioned on the show today, it can be found through the link below:
“Arguing With Socialists”: https://amzn.to/3euvV73
But today we are going to be talking about how socialists in the Democrat party are now trying to use the coronavirus crisis to justify implementing a universal basic income.
What can we expect to see if that happens? And what does this have to do with the fourth industrial revolution? Tune in to find out!
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button.
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
*******
If you are interested in the book: “Arguing With Socialists” that Zach mentioned on the show today, it can be found through the link below:
“Arguing With Socialists”: https://amzn.to/3euvV73
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.