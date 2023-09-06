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It’s Time to Take on the Social Media Tyrants and Allow the People to be Heard | Interview on Blood Money with Vem Miller
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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25 views • September 06, 2023

I recently was interviewed by Vem Miller, host of Blood Money and founder of America Happens Network. We had a deep conversation about Big Tech and the tyrants that run them. The censorship, political bias and manipulation using technology is exactly why we need alternatives, such as the social content platform I’m building called pickax.


Sign up for pickax today to get on the platform once we launch beta. This will be a constitutionally free speech platform with algorithms that work on your behalf… plus we won’t be beholden to Big Tech in any way. On top of that there’s monetization opportunities for content creators. Sign up at https://pickax.com.


Be sure to check out and support Blood Money with Vem Miller and all of the shows over at America Happens. https://americahappens.com 


Subscribe to this show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


If you would like to be a part of building The Jeff Dornik Show, Freedom First Network and some of the other projects we are working on, consider supporting us financially through our GiveSendGo. https://givesendgo.com/jeffdornik 


Protect your wealth from the Biden-induced inflation. Buy gold from Our Gold Guy. Let him know that Jeff Dornik sent you. https://ourgoldguy.com


Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 

Keywords
free speechcensorshipsocial mediabig techpodcastsocial platformsilicon valleyblood moneyfreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnvem millerpickax
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy