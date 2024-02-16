The CIA's Russia Hoax

Spy Game Exposed
* Part 3 of the investigation into how the CIA framed DJT just dropped — and it changes everything.
* Obama’s CIA sparked the Russia hoax.
* They knew Putin favored Hillary Clinton in 2016, but hid it from the public.
* Foreign allies spied on the Trump team.
* These are two separate intelligence scandals.
READ:
◦ U.S. Government Is Hiding Documents That Incriminate Intelligence Community For Illegal Spying & Election Interference
◦ CIA “Cooked The Intelligence” To Hide That Russia Favored Clinton, Not Trump In 2016
◦ CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (15 February 2024)
