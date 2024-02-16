Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CIA's Russia Hoax
channel image
Son of the Republic
642 Subscribers
67 views
Published a day ago

Spy Game Exposed

* Part 3 of the investigation into how the CIA framed DJT just dropped — and it changes everything.

* Obama’s CIA sparked the Russia hoax.

* They knew Putin favored Hillary Clinton in 2016, but hid it from the public.

* Foreign allies spied on the Trump team.

* These are two separate intelligence scandals.


READ:

U.S. Government Is Hiding Documents That Incriminate Intelligence Community For Illegal Spying & Election Interference

CIA “Cooked The Intelligence” To Hide That Russia Favored Clinton, Not Trump In 2016

CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (15 February 2024)

Keywords
barack obamahillary clintontreasoncorruptionfbideep staterussia collusionciajesse wattersdonald trumpjohn brennanconspiracyfive eyesjames comeyspygateelection interferenceukraineespionagerussiagategina haspelrussia hoaxobamagatemichael shellenbergermatt taibbialex gutentag

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket