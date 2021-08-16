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Dangerous Assignment THE MANAGER STORY
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11 views • August 16, 2021
Thrilling series starring Brian Donlevy as a US Government Agent who travels the globe investigating threats to National Security!
THE MANAGER STORY: Steve goes to Stockholm, Sweden, to determine which member of an organization of lecturers is ferrying U.S. secrets to foreign spies, but to do so he must rescue an informant's kidnapped child.
THE MANAGER STORY: Steve goes to Stockholm, Sweden, to determine which member of an organization of lecturers is ferrying U.S. secrets to foreign spies, but to do so he must rescue an informant's kidnapped child.
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