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Aldous Huxley's Eerie Predictions For The Future (in 1958)
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645 views • October 08, 2021
Mike Wallace interviewed the author of “Brave New World”, Aldous Huxley,
in 1958.
Mr. Huxley made some eerie predictions about the future: loss of freedoms,
mind control through propaganda,
and modern slavery.
►Credits:
Edited & subtitled by Drumstick
Images: Duckduckgo
Music:
Drumstick - Mr. Huxley
Made with Shotcut video software
►Links:
The full interview by Mark Wallace (28 min.)
https://youtu.be/alasBxZsb40
Complete transcript of the interview:
https://hrc.contentdm.oclc.org/digita...
Article on Democratic Underground:
https://www.democraticunderground.com...
Thanks for watching!
Please leave a comment below.
(2019)
in 1958.
Mr. Huxley made some eerie predictions about the future: loss of freedoms,
mind control through propaganda,
and modern slavery.
►Credits:
Edited & subtitled by Drumstick
Images: Duckduckgo
Music:
Drumstick - Mr. Huxley
Made with Shotcut video software
►Links:
The full interview by Mark Wallace (28 min.)
https://youtu.be/alasBxZsb40
Complete transcript of the interview:
https://hrc.contentdm.oclc.org/digita...
Article on Democratic Underground:
https://www.democraticunderground.com...
Thanks for watching!
Please leave a comment below.
(2019)
Keywords
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