Calling Christians to Accountability: Liberty Pastors Engage the Culture War and Defend Truth and Liberty

Co-pastors Paul Blair and Dan Fisher, of Fairview Baptist Church, Edmond, OK, were recently banned from the video sharing platform Vimeo for "discriminatory" content and for spreading "health misinformation." But the pastors' only real "crime" was to dare to challenge the dominant narrative of wealthy elites wishing to control the cultural messaging through a mass media by spreading the truth about COVID vaccines and by exposing insidious government overreach.





In this interview with The New American, Blair and Fisher discuss the founding of Liberty Pastors — a voluntary nonprofit organization dedicated to training up pastors to be salt and light in every area of society, including government — and their refusal to cower to radicals who wish to destroy them, as they plan to continue to preach zealously on all the hot-button issues facing Americans today.





Disturbingly, only one in three Christians vote regularly in local, state and federal elections. Yet, early American Christians once played an essential role in political life, turning to the Gospel to help guide the enactment of government policies and to contend with controversy in the public square.





These pastors believed that through applying biblical principles to civic life and by casting their sacred vote, they could change America. Following this example, Blair and Fisher claim that real change is possible, and they call Christians to perform their civic duty and to be held accountable. Through their organization, they inspire active engagement in the defense of truth and liberty in the fight against modern-day tyranny.





To find out more about Liberty Pastors and to sign up for a training conference, visit https://libertypastors.fairviewbaptistedmond.org/.





