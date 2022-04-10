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DISGUSTING! PARLIAMENT MEMBER REACTS TO A SCHOOL WORKSHEET BROUGHT HOME BY 10 YEAR OLD [#460]
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122 views • April 10, 2022
This is DISGUSTING.
A primary school sent homework out to 10-year-old children instructing them to go home and ask their fathers about their erections and ejaculation.
A primary school sent homework out to 10-year-old children instructing them to go home and ask their fathers about their erections and ejaculation.
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