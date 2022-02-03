Mannarino Market Risk Indicator: I Fixed It!

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Greg Mannarino recently unveiled his indicator of credit risk to stocks called the Mannarino Market Risk Indicator. The indicator is a brilliant piece of work, but when I dug deep into the formula and looked at the data, I realized something very important was missing. With that missing link added, it is now the perfect market crash indicator.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:30 What is the MMRI
3:33 The MMRI is Missing Something
6:07 Credit Risk
7:13 To Stocks
8:23 The Secret Ingredient
10:02 Where We Are Now
11:22 Long Story Short
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