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Republikflucht: The Karen Apocalypse and the Great Reset
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135 views • July 01, 2021
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Notes:
Intro Video: Karen The Movie: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cuzWA9opXBJr/
Republickflucht: Information on the history of escape, escape assistance and ransom: https://internationalman.com/articles/the-american-republikflucht
Global report: rise in Delta variant cases forces tougher restrictions: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/27/covid-19-around-the-world-how-are-key-countries-faring
Fully Vaccinated Israelis May Be Forced To Quarantine After Exposure To "Delta" Variant: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fully-vaccinated-israelis-may-be-forced-quarantine-after-exposure-delta-variant
WHO Official Says Mask Mandates & Social Distancing Should Continue Indefinitely” https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/who-official-says-mask-mandates-social-distancing-should-continue-indefinitely
12 Year-old Maddie de Garay Volunteered In A COVID Vaccine Study And Now Is In A Wheel Chair And Also Requires A Feeding Tube: https://twitter.com/izzy_b911/status/1409919553694535682
NOT MAKING HEADLINES: CDC Officials Admit More Hospitalizations of Young People from Vaccine than From the Actual COVID Virus – Including HUGE Number of Heart Problems Reported: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/not-making-headlines-cdc-officials-admit-hospitalizations-young-people-vaccine-actual-covid-virus-including-huge-number-heart-problems-reported/
The Safety of Covid 19 Vaccinations: For every 3 deaths 'prevented by jab', we have to accept 2 deaths caused by the jab!https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/7/693/htm
The U.S. VAERS now shows over 6,000 vaccine-associated deaths: https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Eric Clapton on Vaccine: https://twitter.com/husserl79/status/1404767452517523457
For the first 37 years of my life, we called this hayfever - Gareth Icke: https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1404771060118134789
lebanese video: https://twitter.com/steve_hanke/status/1409661447261458433?s=20
Situation not looking good in #Lebanon as civil unrest breaks out amid severe fuel shortages, rolling blackouts, crippling hyperinflation, and political instability. Footage of crowds clashing with troops in #Tripoli.: https://twitter.com/Atlas_News_/status/1410238017919406082
Economic crisis, severe shortages make Lebanon ‘unlivable’: https://apnews.com/article/beirut-middle-east-lebanon-business-4dbb84e6f2b43e0e1e1f090b592c0c04
Mexico bans crypto at banks after billionaire promotes bitcoin: https://nypost.com/2021/06/29/mexico-bans-crypto-at-banks-after-billionaire-promotes-bitcoin/
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Notes:
Intro Video: Karen The Movie: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cuzWA9opXBJr/
Republickflucht: Information on the history of escape, escape assistance and ransom: https://internationalman.com/articles/the-american-republikflucht
Global report: rise in Delta variant cases forces tougher restrictions: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/27/covid-19-around-the-world-how-are-key-countries-faring
Fully Vaccinated Israelis May Be Forced To Quarantine After Exposure To "Delta" Variant: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fully-vaccinated-israelis-may-be-forced-quarantine-after-exposure-delta-variant
WHO Official Says Mask Mandates & Social Distancing Should Continue Indefinitely” https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/who-official-says-mask-mandates-social-distancing-should-continue-indefinitely
12 Year-old Maddie de Garay Volunteered In A COVID Vaccine Study And Now Is In A Wheel Chair And Also Requires A Feeding Tube: https://twitter.com/izzy_b911/status/1409919553694535682
NOT MAKING HEADLINES: CDC Officials Admit More Hospitalizations of Young People from Vaccine than From the Actual COVID Virus – Including HUGE Number of Heart Problems Reported: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/not-making-headlines-cdc-officials-admit-hospitalizations-young-people-vaccine-actual-covid-virus-including-huge-number-heart-problems-reported/
The Safety of Covid 19 Vaccinations: For every 3 deaths 'prevented by jab', we have to accept 2 deaths caused by the jab!https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/7/693/htm
The U.S. VAERS now shows over 6,000 vaccine-associated deaths: https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Eric Clapton on Vaccine: https://twitter.com/husserl79/status/1404767452517523457
For the first 37 years of my life, we called this hayfever - Gareth Icke: https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1404771060118134789
lebanese video: https://twitter.com/steve_hanke/status/1409661447261458433?s=20
Situation not looking good in #Lebanon as civil unrest breaks out amid severe fuel shortages, rolling blackouts, crippling hyperinflation, and political instability. Footage of crowds clashing with troops in #Tripoli.: https://twitter.com/Atlas_News_/status/1410238017919406082
Economic crisis, severe shortages make Lebanon ‘unlivable’: https://apnews.com/article/beirut-middle-east-lebanon-business-4dbb84e6f2b43e0e1e1f090b592c0c04
Mexico bans crypto at banks after billionaire promotes bitcoin: https://nypost.com/2021/06/29/mexico-bans-crypto-at-banks-after-billionaire-promotes-bitcoin/
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