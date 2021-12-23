Where Is the Medical Data?

Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.



"Here's your test. You're it. Are you going to do what's right? Or are we just going to sit back and wait and hope things blow over? Because I don't think these people or myself are going to allow that to happen.



"I also want to know why other Boards of Supervisors in other counties can get the medical data that we've been requesting for a long time, and you can't seem to do that. According to the attorneys that I talk to, you have a legal right to it and so do we."