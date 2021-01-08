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Tucker Defends Trump Supporters
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129 views • January 08, 2021
Tucker Defends Trump Supporters: Millions Of Americans Sincerely Believe The Last Election Was Fake
Carlson emphasized that people need to understand how we arrived at this point, and he defended Trump supporters.
https://americanlookout.com/tucker-defends-trump-supporters-millions-of-americans-sincerely-believe-the-last-election-was-fake-video/
Carlson emphasized that people need to understand how we arrived at this point, and he defended Trump supporters.
https://americanlookout.com/tucker-defends-trump-supporters-millions-of-americans-sincerely-believe-the-last-election-was-fake-video/
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