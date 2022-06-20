Covid Vaccine Solidifies In Your Body!

This may be the answer to why so many people have had blood clots. Watch the video to find out more.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Source:

Naomi Wolf clip

https://rumble.com/v18hk9f-naomi-wolf-fda-unanimously-recommend-moderna-vaccines-for-6-17-year-olds.html