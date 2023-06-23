Dr. Steven Greer Exclusive! Fake UFO Psyop coming SOON: “They’re Preparing us” . Mindy ::: Project Blue Beam Use On 9/11 The Two Plane Also In Las Vega Fake Alien Landed By CIA & FBI Other B.S Departments and Atlantis Escape the Earth to Aldebaran New Atlantis in 4033 B.C Same Time as the Flood and They Help NOAH Their Brother ::: Atlantis Are Children of ABLE Son of Adam Truth Will Come OUT
