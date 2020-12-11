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VACCINE SYNDROME: HOW THE EXPERIMENTAL ANTHRAX VACCINE KILLED 35,000 MILITARY MEN AND WOMEN
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HealthImpactNews - 8 Dec 2020
Former Medic Whistleblower Exposes How the Military is Testing Experimental Vaccines on Soldiers Using them as “Lab Rats”
Vaccine Syndrome is a film produced by Oscar nominated filmmaker Scott Miller, and provides exclusive interviews with military personnel who have had experience with the controversial anthrax vaccine.
The film claims that over 35,000 soldiers have died from the anthrax vaccine, according to a “RAC-GWVI Government Report” published in 2008.
Compare that to how many soldiers have died in combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan, which is 6753 at the time of the filming.
The film starts out with a dramatized recreating of Lance Corporal Jared Schwartz, who refused to receive the anthrax vaccine.
He had to face a military tribunal without legal counsel, and read a prepared statement.
That statement can be found online, such as at the GulfWarVets.com website: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/court2.htm
The film also mentions how pharmaceutical companies have legal immunity from any injuries or deaths resulting from vaccines, and that the civilian population only has recourse to sue the federal government in a special Vaccine Court.
However, military personnel are prohibited from suing in this court, which is part of the National Vaccine Compensation Program.
(Buzzand_NZ) Some brief information:
U.S forces received experimental drugs, such as pyridostigmine bromide, and a different battery of vaccines, including anthrax vaccine and botulinum toxoid vaccine. No previous deployment in U.S. history had involved vaccination of large numbers of soldiers against biological agents.
The US DoD ordered that anthrax vaccine be given to soldiers heading to the Gulf War, as well as other military personnel during the 1990’s and early 2000s, it was an “off-label” (experimental) use of the vaccine. It violated the licensed use authorized by the FDA and published in the approved vaccine manufacturer’s package insert.
Shortly after their service in the Gulf War in 1990-1991, returning American soldiers and civilian workers reported that they were suffering from debilitating symptoms such as severe fatigue, joint and nerve pain, headaches, memory loss, gastrointestinal issues, insomnia and respiratory and neurological disorders.4 This cluster of acute and chronic multi-symptom illness affecting veterans of the Gulf War became known as the Gulf War illness or “Gulf War Syndrome.”
A 2014 report by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs concluded that Gulf War illness has been consistently reported in all studies of the health of Gulf War veterans. The syndrome has been documented to affect about 25-30 percent of Gulf War veterans, which is approximately 175,000 to 250,000 of the 700,000 U.S. troops deployed in the war.
Read more @: https://thevaccinereaction.org/2017/04/the-anthrax-vaccine-and-gulf-war-illness/
HealthImpactNews - 8 Dec 2020
Former Medic Whistleblower Exposes How the Military is Testing Experimental Vaccines on Soldiers Using them as “Lab Rats”
Vaccine Syndrome is a film produced by Oscar nominated filmmaker Scott Miller, and provides exclusive interviews with military personnel who have had experience with the controversial anthrax vaccine.
The film claims that over 35,000 soldiers have died from the anthrax vaccine, according to a “RAC-GWVI Government Report” published in 2008.
Compare that to how many soldiers have died in combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan, which is 6753 at the time of the filming.
The film starts out with a dramatized recreating of Lance Corporal Jared Schwartz, who refused to receive the anthrax vaccine.
He had to face a military tribunal without legal counsel, and read a prepared statement.
That statement can be found online, such as at the GulfWarVets.com website: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/court2.htm
The film also mentions how pharmaceutical companies have legal immunity from any injuries or deaths resulting from vaccines, and that the civilian population only has recourse to sue the federal government in a special Vaccine Court.
However, military personnel are prohibited from suing in this court, which is part of the National Vaccine Compensation Program.
(Buzzand_NZ) Some brief information:
U.S forces received experimental drugs, such as pyridostigmine bromide, and a different battery of vaccines, including anthrax vaccine and botulinum toxoid vaccine. No previous deployment in U.S. history had involved vaccination of large numbers of soldiers against biological agents.
The US DoD ordered that anthrax vaccine be given to soldiers heading to the Gulf War, as well as other military personnel during the 1990’s and early 2000s, it was an “off-label” (experimental) use of the vaccine. It violated the licensed use authorized by the FDA and published in the approved vaccine manufacturer’s package insert.
Shortly after their service in the Gulf War in 1990-1991, returning American soldiers and civilian workers reported that they were suffering from debilitating symptoms such as severe fatigue, joint and nerve pain, headaches, memory loss, gastrointestinal issues, insomnia and respiratory and neurological disorders.4 This cluster of acute and chronic multi-symptom illness affecting veterans of the Gulf War became known as the Gulf War illness or “Gulf War Syndrome.”
A 2014 report by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs concluded that Gulf War illness has been consistently reported in all studies of the health of Gulf War veterans. The syndrome has been documented to affect about 25-30 percent of Gulf War veterans, which is approximately 175,000 to 250,000 of the 700,000 U.S. troops deployed in the war.
Read more @: https://thevaccinereaction.org/2017/04/the-anthrax-vaccine-and-gulf-war-illness/
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