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CISA released its much-anticipated report on Dominion Voting Machines on Friday afternoon before the weekend.
Last Saturday, CNN admitted that Dominion Voting Machine Software has flaws that can be exploited.
Federal authorities finally admitted to this truth last Saturday during the long holiday weekend.
The same officials who did not inspect the machines after the election told CNN that there is no evidence that the machines were tampered with.
The Fake News Media, which obviously has a vested interest in the outcome of a rigged election as they receive hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising revenue from big pharma, etc., immediately published news reports which spun a false narrative.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21318
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🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2980-10AM CISA Releases Bombshell Report: Dominion Voting Machines Unsecured https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21318
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