US SURGEON GENERAL: SILENCE JOE ROGAN!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Biden's Surgeon General Vivek Murthy went on MSNBC to join the pile-on on the world's most popular podcaster, Joe Rogan. According to the bureaucrat, Rogan must be silenced because he expresses opinions not endorsed by him or his bosses in the Administration. Meanwhile, Sen. Warren is being sued for trying to get a book she doesn't like censored. Also today: Biden's curious Supreme Court criteria and...why is the media ignoring the largest truck convoy in history?