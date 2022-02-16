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Horror Discovery: Artificial Life-Forms Found in Vaccines
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1187 views • February 16, 2022
Horror Under The Electron Microscope - Are These "Beings" Waiting For Something? – Franc Zalewski (PhD) – German Audio, English Subtitles
Horror: Aluminiumhaltige Lebensformen in Impfstoffen Unter dem Elektronenmikroskop - Doktor Franc Zalewski – deutscher Ton, englische Untertitel
Franc Zalewski (Phd), Polish geologist, scientist, studies Pfizer's vaccine and finds an inactive, Aluminum-Bromine-Carbon based artificial life-form. It has a head and three legs. He says: “It was not created to sit lifeless in the body. It's waiting for a signal”.
Dr. Franc Zalewski, polnischer Geologe, Wissenschaftler, untersucht den Impfstoff von Pfizer und findet eine inaktive, künstliche Lebensform aus Aluminium-Brom-Kohlenstoff. Es hat einen Kopf und drei Beine. Er sagt: „Es wurde nicht geschaffen, um leblos im Körper herumzusitzen. Es wartet auf ein Signal!“.
Original full version in Polish: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/burzywiestnikanaliza/668247546
Horror: Aluminiumhaltige Lebensformen in Impfstoffen Unter dem Elektronenmikroskop - Doktor Franc Zalewski – deutscher Ton, englische Untertitel
Franc Zalewski (Phd), Polish geologist, scientist, studies Pfizer's vaccine and finds an inactive, Aluminum-Bromine-Carbon based artificial life-form. It has a head and three legs. He says: “It was not created to sit lifeless in the body. It's waiting for a signal”.
Dr. Franc Zalewski, polnischer Geologe, Wissenschaftler, untersucht den Impfstoff von Pfizer und findet eine inaktive, künstliche Lebensform aus Aluminium-Brom-Kohlenstoff. Es hat einen Kopf und drei Beine. Er sagt: „Es wurde nicht geschaffen, um leblos im Körper herumzusitzen. Es wartet auf ein Signal!“.
Original full version in Polish: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/burzywiestnikanaliza/668247546
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