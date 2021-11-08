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FORMER CDC HEAD ANSWERS QUESTIONS ON KIDS PFIZER VACCINE/ A LOAD OF BULLS**T
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490 views • November 08, 2021
MAAAAAAAN THESE PEOPLE ARE JUST LIEING THROUGH THEIR TEETH, NOTICE HE SAID PARENTS DON'T GET ENOUGTH TIME OFF WORK TO TAKE THEIR KIDS TO GET THE VACCINE, NOT ENOUGTH TIME OFF WORK TO SPEND TIME WITH THEIR FAMILY AND KIDS, THESE PEOPLE ARE DEVILS THATS THE ONLY WORD I CAN USE.
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