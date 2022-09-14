Mike Adams - Vaccine Biostructures, Global Food Shortages & Civil Unrest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams (The Health Ranger) joins us to discuss a range of crucial topics including findings on the vaccine biostructures that have been discovered inside people who have had the COVID-19 injections, incoming global food shortages, geoengineering, climate change, civil unrest and becoming independent outside of the Matrix.
You can follow Mike's work via the following links:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
https://www.naturalnews.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:
https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:
https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
Shared from and subscribe to:
mariazeee
https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee