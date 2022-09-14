Create New Account
Mike Adams - Vaccine Biostructures, Global Food Shortages & Civil Unrest
Mike Adams (The Health Ranger) joins us to discuss a range of crucial topics including findings on the vaccine biostructures that have been discovered inside people who have had the COVID-19 injections, incoming global food shortages, geoengineering, climate change, civil unrest and becoming independent outside of the Matrix.


You can follow Mike's work via the following links:


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

https://www.naturalnews.com/


