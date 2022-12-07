7-12-2022 Global unrest, and the US Military Industrial Complex

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Episode 71
Think about the global tri-city state structure. So much of what people are rising up against ties directly back to the US arm of this corrupt triumvirate. Will global unrest calm down if (when) we see some justice with the US Military Industrial Complex? I think we will, and I think we are close.