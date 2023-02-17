Create New Account
We Are Being Setup For a Major Global War – The Pete Santilli Show w/ guest Alex Newman
(Feb 15, 2023) Great segment of The Pete Santilli Show with special guest Alex Newman, senior editor for The New American Magazine, as they discuss the insane events currently going on around the globe from a Biblical perspective.


The New American:  https://thenewamerican.com/


The Pete Santilli Show on Rumble:  https://rumble.com/v29r45m-we-are-being-setup-for-a-major-global-war-alex-newman.html

