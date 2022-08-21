Be Ready - August 21, 2022

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Be
Ready
It
all ties together, the birds and the bees, the powerful frequencies, people
going crazy and the coming zombies. Be sure to pay attention to the last 12 minutes...
Russ [email protected]
Links:
My last video on 8/10/22
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhe9CclWg7dK/
It's good to agree with old dead scholars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIGaZh_Z0Hc
https://youtu.be/LloUD58_HRQ
DARPA Targeting
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zKVL7rNmrDzR/
5G Hive Mind
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MewvTvDr2coY/
Richard Lighthouse - Targeted Individuals
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SjpH8lPIdpBB/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oz4whNXtk3E
Weapons being used now. Mel K and Celeste Solum
https://www.bitchute.com/video/88bFeN8fmiAk/