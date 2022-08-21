Be Ready - August 21, 2022

Be Ready



It all ties together, the birds and the bees, the powerful frequencies, people going crazy and the coming zombies. Be sure to pay attention to the last 12 minutes...



Russ [email protected]





Links:

My last video on 8/10/22

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhe9CclWg7dK/





It's good to agree with old dead scholars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIGaZh_Z0Hc

https://youtu.be/LloUD58_HRQ





DARPA Targeting

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zKVL7rNmrDzR/





5G Hive Mind

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MewvTvDr2coY/





Richard Lighthouse - Targeted Individuals

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SjpH8lPIdpBB/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oz4whNXtk3E





Weapons being used now. Mel K and Celeste Solum

https://www.bitchute.com/video/88bFeN8fmiAk/





