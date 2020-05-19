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An Emotional Prayer For Canada
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7 views • May 19, 2020
An Emotional Prayer For Canada.... Beth Shekinah's Jan Goldberg leads the congregation and all viewers in a Prayer For Canada on May 16, 2020. Please join in this prayer and share widely with as many as you know! All Social Media welcome!
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