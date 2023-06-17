España: cómo te roban los políticos

Si todavía sigues creyendo que tus impuestos se gastan en sanidad, educación y carreteras necesitas ver este video.
Extracto de una entrevista a Luis de CryptoSpain, la persona más odiada y perseguida por los mafiosos de Hacienda. Por qué? pues muy fácil, porque él no permite que le roben su dinero https://youtu.be/Xf9wcI1S7OA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.