España: cómo te roban los políticos
Vete de España
Published a day ago |

Si  todavía sigues creyendo que tus impuestos se gastan en sanidad, educación y carreteras necesitas ver este video.

Extracto de una entrevista a Luis de CryptoSpain, la persona más odiada y perseguida por los mafiosos de Hacienda. Por qué? pues muy fácil, porque él no permite que le roben su dinero  https://youtu.be/Xf9wcI1S7OA

corrupcionespanapoliticosimpuestospresion fiscalhacienda

