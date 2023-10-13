God's Kingdom is Our Purpose..... Walkin' and Talkin' Across America! Come walk with me!

Just a few thoughts on Life and God's Kingdom as I am Walkin' Across America! Feel free to come WalkinAndTalkinAcrossAmerica with me, I am in Rockhill PA today heading south towards Philadelphia.....then Baltimore, and then DC.....after that I'm winging it, if they don't Jan 6 me while ein DC! God Bless us all, God Bless America, come walk across America on Rumble with me, Threelittlebirdz almost exclusively on Rumble!