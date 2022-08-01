Grayson's Holistic Anatomy Part 02 - The Virtues And Myths Of Water

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





June 7, 2022

Join Grayson Dart for a refreshing dive into important aspects of water and its connection to our everyday lives.





The medical establishment in place overlooks the importance of water in the healing processes. Dr. Grayson takes apart the myths so often repeated and gives us a fresh perspective on this crucial topic, explaining how every chemical reaction inside of our body exists in the medium of water.





Learn to recognize the sacred relationship between water and health. Here’s to your growth as you step into a new paradigm!





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HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:





Grayson’s Holistic Anatomy > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/graysons-holistic-anatomy/





Grayson’s Holistic Consultations > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/contact/





Grayson Dart YouTube > https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbsMYFvE5tCYreJ60Q9_OYg





True Medicine Library > https://www.truemedicinelibrary.com/login





Rumble > https://rumble.com/c/c-1128483





Brand New Tube > https://brandnewtube.com/@DrAndrewKaufman





Odysee > https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f





Bitchute > https://www.bitchute.com/video/bOd1iiQ9nCbi/





Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.





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