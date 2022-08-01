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Grayson's Holistic Anatomy Part 02 - The Virtues And Myths Of Water
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22 views • August 01, 2022

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


June 7, 2022

Join Grayson Dart for a refreshing dive into important aspects of water and its connection to our everyday lives.


The medical establishment in place overlooks the importance of water in the healing processes. Dr. Grayson takes apart the myths so often repeated and gives us a fresh perspective on this crucial topic, explaining how every chemical reaction inside of our body exists in the medium of water.


Learn to recognize the sacred relationship between water and health. Here’s to your growth as you step into a new paradigm!


Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom.


HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:


Grayson’s Holistic Anatomy > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/graysons-holistic-anatomy/


Grayson’s Holistic Consultations > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/contact/


Grayson Dart YouTube > https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbsMYFvE5tCYreJ60Q9_OYg


True Medicine Library > https://www.truemedicinelibrary.com/login


Rumble > https://rumble.com/c/c-1128483


Brand New Tube > https://brandnewtube.com/@DrAndrewKaufman


Odysee > https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f


Bitchute > https://www.bitchute.com/video/bOd1iiQ9nCbi/


Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17mvah-graysons-holistic-anatomy-part-02-the-virtues-and-myths-of-water.html


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healthmedicinewatermythspart 2virtuesgrayson dartholistic anatomy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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