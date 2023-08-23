Create New Account
We Need Help & Protection From High Severity Cluster B Abusers, 2023
Elevate To Grow
Published 16 hours ago

Hi Everyone I am Debra. I speak up against toxic Cluster B-type abusive people because it is important to sound the alarm to do everything that we can to help victims of demonic Cluster B abuse.  I know for sure that our Father in Heaven has not created his people for a life of abuse here on this Earth.  

Keywords
healingprayerrecoveryspiritsoul

